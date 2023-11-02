Open Menu

PHA To Turn DG Khan Greenish Look

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2023 | 01:30 PM

PHA to turn DG Khan greenish look

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) started 'exclusive measures' to amplify the beauty of the city by giving it a greenish look in the direction of the Punjab government.

DG PHA Karim Bakhsh having dual charge Additional Commissioner said in this regard that they were developing big nurseries to hold appealing effects on the overall health of the inhabitants.

He said the spirit of forming nurseries didn't get limited within the domain of the city only but across the division to yield long-lasting impact.

He appealed to citizens to play their role in succeeding in the drive by planting saplings on their part around the environment.

He termed sowing the sapling as not enough but caring for it until it would become a complete tree or flower.

He said trees were the great blessing of nature that one should not overlook to reap the maximum of their benefits.

