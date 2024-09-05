PHA To Upgrade 28 Main Parks In City
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has finalised a plan to upgrade 28 main parks and plantations in all towns.
In this regard, targets have been assigned to quarters concerned and all town in-charges have been strictly directed to share their progress reports with the office of Director General on daily basis.
This was stated by Director General PHA Shahab Aslam during his visit to the different parks including Faqeer Hussain park, Green Rabani park, Hajvery park and Dakan park here on Thursday.
He reviewed the horticulture work and directed for further improvement.
He said that a solid strategy had been evolved to make the city lush green adding that tree plantation targets would be completed at all cost during the current year.
He said that the community should play their role as their participation has a key role to beautify the city.
