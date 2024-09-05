Open Menu

PHA To Upgrade 28 Main Parks In City

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PHA to upgrade 28 main parks in city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has finalised a plan to upgrade 28 main parks and plantations in all towns.

In this regard, targets have been assigned to quarters concerned and all town in-charges have been strictly directed to share their progress reports with the office of Director General on daily basis.

This was stated by Director General PHA Shahab Aslam during his visit to the different parks including Faqeer Hussain park, Green Rabani park, Hajvery park and Dakan park here on Thursday.

He reviewed the horticulture work and directed for further improvement.

He said that a solid strategy had been evolved to make the city lush green adding that tree plantation targets would be completed at all cost during the current year.

He said that the community should play their role as their participation has a key role to beautify the city.

Related Topics

Visit Progress All Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

1 hour ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

1 hour ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

3 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

3 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

4 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

4 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

5 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

5 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan