PHA to upgrade all city parks: DG

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Director General Parks & Horticulture Authority Rai Naeemullah Bhatti has said that all city's parks will be upgraded to provide more recreational facilities to visitors.

In the directions given to Engineering and Horticulture Works here on Tuesday, he directed to take all out measures for developing model parks and provision of all facilities.

He directed the offices and incharges of different wings for personally monitoring of beautification work.

The DG said that PHA is making efforts for provision of maximum facilities to citizens in parks for which small as well as large parks are being renovated with variety of flowers and different kinds of trees.

He said that necessary directions have also been issued to staff concerned for redressing the public complaints on priority basis and asked the citizen to give their proposals for beautification of city and they can also register their complaints about authority at email phafsdofficial@gmail.com.