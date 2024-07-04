PHA to upgrade parks and green belts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Asif Rauf Khan has directed engineering and horticulture branch to upgrade parks and green belts of the city in order to make city beautiful and attractive.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, Director Admin and Finance Hafiz Osama said that the DG PHA has given special task to the officers concerned for making green belts beautiful and parks attractive for families. He said that concerned branches of PHA have been directed to submit weekly report to the DG PHA regarding development on the Upgradation project.

He said that the department has also decided to ensure maximum tree plantation at parks and green belts of the city by taking advantage of the upcoming monsoon season. He said that PHA was striving hard to ensure maximum facilities for masses especially for families and committed to provide them best recreational spots in the city.

Director Horticulture Saad Qureshi, Deputy Director Horticulture Naeem Abbas and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.