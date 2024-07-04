Open Menu

PHA To Upgrade Parks And Green Belts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PHA to upgrade parks and green belts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Asif Rauf Khan has directed engineering and horticulture branch to upgrade parks and green belts of the city in order to make city beautiful and attractive.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, Director Admin and Finance Hafiz Osama said that the DG PHA has given special task to the officers concerned for making green belts beautiful and parks attractive for families. He said that concerned branches of PHA have been directed to submit weekly report to the DG PHA regarding development on the Upgradation project.

He said that the department has also decided to ensure maximum tree plantation at parks and green belts of the city by taking advantage of the upcoming monsoon season. He said that PHA was striving hard to ensure maximum facilities for masses especially for families and committed to provide them best recreational spots in the city.

Director Horticulture Saad Qureshi, Deputy Director Horticulture Naeem Abbas and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Best

Recent Stories

SC suspends LHC, ECP decisions on formation of ele ..

SC suspends LHC, ECP decisions on formation of election tribunals

1 hour ago
 PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested agai ..

PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested again

2 hours ago
 Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bill ..

Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bills

2 hours ago
 Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love ..

Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love Aaj Kal’ role

2 hours ago
 U.S. Independence Day Reception Celebrates Continu ..

3 hours ago
 Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new Pr ..

Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new President of the Punjab Rugby as ..

3 hours ago
LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahb ..

LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

9 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notific ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification

18 hours ago
 Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standar ..

Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

18 hours ago
 PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gain ..

PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan