PHA To Upgrade Parks And Green Belts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Asif Rauf Khan has directed engineering and horticulture branch to upgrade parks and green belts of the city in order to make city beautiful and attractive.
Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, Director Admin and Finance Hafiz Osama said that the DG PHA has given special task to the officers concerned for making green belts beautiful and parks attractive for families. He said that concerned branches of PHA have been directed to submit weekly report to the DG PHA regarding development on the Upgradation project.
He said that the department has also decided to ensure maximum tree plantation at parks and green belts of the city by taking advantage of the upcoming monsoon season. He said that PHA was striving hard to ensure maximum facilities for masses especially for families and committed to provide them best recreational spots in the city.
Director Horticulture Saad Qureshi, Deputy Director Horticulture Naeem Abbas and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
SC suspends LHC, ECP decisions on formation of election tribunals
PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested again
Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bills
Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love Aaj Kal’ role
Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new President of the Punjab Rugby as ..
LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
New electricity tariff to be applicable from July 1: Power Division8 seconds ago
-
Tank Press Club's delegation meets Commissioner Dera, discusses local issues11 seconds ago
-
Crackdown launched against vehicles with tinted glasses ahead of Muharram14 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Karachi chairs rain emergency meeting10 minutes ago
-
Police arrest inter-provincial gang involved in car theft10 minutes ago
-
15 dead, 1342 injured in Punjab road accidents20 minutes ago
-
Shaza advocates for enhancing technological exchanges between Pakistan, China30 minutes ago
-
Significant rainfall, potential flooding risk across multiple regions in country: NEOC40 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest four50 minutes ago
-
SEPA for strict action against brick kilns using sub standard fuel50 minutes ago
-
CTP issue traffic plan for Muharram50 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill mastermind of Hudar incident1 hour ago