PHA Turns 53 Parks Into Lush Green Areas

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

PHA turns 53 parks into lush green areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Vice Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Rawalpindi Malik Abid Hussain, on Sunday said under the Clean and Green Pakistan Vision, they have turned 53 parks located in Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas into lush green gardens.

He said the authority also planted millions of trees under the tree plantation campaign.

Talking with the concerned staff during his visit to Allama Iqbal Park Murree Road and Rawal Park Rawal Road on Sunday morning, he said various types of plants were also being developed in the nurseries established inside the parks.

"PHA is providing these plants to the citizens at very affordable rates while during the tree plantation campaign these plants will be given to the citizens free of cost" he added.

He said under the directives of Asif Mehmood, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Punjab and Chairman PHA, for the first time chambers, businessmen and companies joined hands with them to beautify the city.

With the cooperation of the citizens, they would make Rawalpindi an ideal and model city of the country in terms of natural green environment, he expressed.

Hussain said the Punjab government has set aside ample funds in the new year financial budget for the success of Clean and Green Pakistan and 10 billion Tree Tsunami project, adding that it would help eradicate environmental pollution from the area.

