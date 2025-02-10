PHA Undertakes Special Steps To Maintain Greenery In Rawalpindi’s Parks
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Rawalpindi keeping in view lack of rainfall has undertaken special measures to maintain greenery in public parks in the city.
Besides watering the dry grass beds, plantation of trees and cultivation of flowering plants in the city’s green belts and parks was being carried out on fast track basis, PHA Rawalpindi Director General PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha said in statement on Monday.
He said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the work of cleaning parks and green belts was also underway.
He said the PHA always played a key role in the beautification of Rawalpindi city. The Authority was fulfilling its responsibilities in providing quality recreational facilities to the public in the parks so that they could enjoy a fresh environment amid the blooming fragrant flowers in the spring, he added.
Ranjha said the PHA had the target to complete the work of planting flowery plants in the month of February.
