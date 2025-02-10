Open Menu

PHA Undertakes Special Steps To Maintain Greenery In Rawalpindi’s Parks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 05:50 PM

PHA undertakes special steps to maintain greenery in Rawalpindi’s parks

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Rawalpindi keeping in view lack of rainfall has undertaken special measures to maintain greenery in public parks in the city.

Besides watering the dry grass beds, plantation of trees and cultivation of flowering plants in the city’s green belts and parks was being carried out on fast track basis, PHA Rawalpindi Director General PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha said in statement on Monday.

He said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the work of cleaning parks and green belts was also underway.

He said the PHA always played a key role in the beautification of Rawalpindi city. The Authority was fulfilling its responsibilities in providing quality recreational facilities to the public in the parks so that they could enjoy a fresh environment amid the blooming fragrant flowers in the spring, he added.

Ranjha said the PHA had the target to complete the work of planting flowery plants in the month of February.

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority launches 'Tawazun' podcast ..

Dubai Health Authority launches 'Tawazun' podcast to promote mental well-being

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects several projects in Kalba

Sharjah Ruler inspects several projects in Kalba

6 minutes ago
 Ricky Ponting describes Saim Ayub’s absence for ..

Ricky Ponting describes Saim Ayub’s absence for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as m ..

8 minutes ago
 FIFA extends tenure current normalization committe ..

FIFA extends tenure current normalization committee until July 31, 2025

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundat ..

Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundation partner to advance medical ..

21 minutes ago
 Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blist ..

Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blistering innings

32 minutes ago
Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah

Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah

36 minutes ago
 UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow ..

UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow with 14 teams

36 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ MMR vaccines to children in 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operation ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operations

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart l ..

Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart lighting technologies at Sharja ..

1 hour ago
 EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on s ..

EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on steel, aluminium exports

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan