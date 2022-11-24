PHA union protests for approval of their demands

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Baghban Workers Union (BWU) of Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) continued sit-in protest for fourth consecutive day here to approve their demands.

Protesters met under its leadership namely president Aqil Qureshi, general secretary Shah Wali and other office bearers in PHA premises.

The employees put up demands including approval of a 50 percent special allowance and recruitment through employees' son quota following increased inflation in the country.

Protesters warned of keeping on strike until their demands would be accepted in letter and spirit to support the workers.

Aqil Qureshi spoke on the occasion that the administration didn't contact them yet. He said gardeners burnt the midnight oil for the beautification of parks and green belts.

He called for approving special allowances at the earliest to get them saved from increasing inflation.

He said they would soon unveil faces that are creating hurdles for acceptance of the demands.