UrduPoint.com

PHA Union Protests For Approval Of Their Demands

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2022 | 04:00 PM

PHA union protests for approval of their demands

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Baghban Workers Union (BWU) of Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) continued sit-in protest for fourth consecutive day here to approve their demands.

Protesters met under its leadership namely president Aqil Qureshi, general secretary Shah Wali and other office bearers in PHA premises.

The employees put up demands including approval of a 50 percent special allowance and recruitment through employees' son quota following increased inflation in the country.

Protesters warned of keeping on strike until their demands would be accepted in letter and spirit to support the workers.

Aqil Qureshi spoke on the occasion that the administration didn't contact them yet. He said gardeners burnt the midnight oil for the beautification of parks and green belts.

He called for approving special allowances at the earliest to get them saved from increasing inflation.

He said they would soon unveil faces that are creating hurdles for acceptance of the demands.

Related Topics

Protest Oil From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

7 hours ago
 British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

15 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

15 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

15 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.