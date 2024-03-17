PHA unveils cutting-edge running track at Jilani Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore has laid a new running track

at Jilani Park (formerly Racecourse), tailored especifically for fitness enthusiasts.

Brightly coloured, the 550-meter-long track is made of Ethylene Propylene Diene

Monomer (EPDM), a rubberized, artificial surface designed for track athletics,

chosen for its durability, high elasticity, and resilience for greater cushion.

A spokesperson for the PHA said on Sunday, the EPDM was resistant to weathering,

UV radiation, and heavy use, making it capable of withstanding foot traffic and

exposure to various weather conditions with little wear or deterioration.

Made from recycled rubber, EPDM granules offer an eco-friendly solution,

contributing to waste reduction and sustainability, aligning with PHA's "Clean and

Green Lahore" mission. He mentioned that the track, ordered by Director General

Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, was the first government-owned facility of its kind in the

provincial capital.

In recent months, the PHA had been actively beautifying the cityscape. Alongside

planting hundreds of thousands of saplings, the authority had installed decorative

light structures on and around several thoroughfares in central Lahore.

Moreover, the department had adorned the Canal with decorative lights ahead of

the annual Canal Mela, organised by the provincial government. During the festival,

the Canal and sections from The Mall underpass to Jail Road underpass would be

illuminated with vibrant light structures and models showcasing various cultures of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the PHA had implemented various measures to transform the 'Suthra Punjab'

cleanliness drive, initiated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, into a widespread

movement with assistance from members of the public.

The spokesperson further said the PHA had deployed teams tasked with daily cleaning

of trees, greenbelts, and other green assets. The horticulture staff had been directed

to ensure the extensive cleaning of public parks assigned to them, he added.

He also emphasised that the public's involvement was crucial for the success of campaign.

He pledged to learn from the challenges encountered during the clean-up effort to develop

better and long-lasting strategies.