PHA Unveils Cutting-edge Running Track At Jilani Park
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 01:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore has laid a new running track
at Jilani Park (formerly Racecourse), tailored especifically for fitness enthusiasts.
Brightly coloured, the 550-meter-long track is made of Ethylene Propylene Diene
Monomer (EPDM), a rubberized, artificial surface designed for track athletics,
chosen for its durability, high elasticity, and resilience for greater cushion.
A spokesperson for the PHA said on Sunday, the EPDM was resistant to weathering,
UV radiation, and heavy use, making it capable of withstanding foot traffic and
exposure to various weather conditions with little wear or deterioration.
Made from recycled rubber, EPDM granules offer an eco-friendly solution,
contributing to waste reduction and sustainability, aligning with PHA's "Clean and
Green Lahore" mission. He mentioned that the track, ordered by Director General
Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, was the first government-owned facility of its kind in the
provincial capital.
In recent months, the PHA had been actively beautifying the cityscape. Alongside
planting hundreds of thousands of saplings, the authority had installed decorative
light structures on and around several thoroughfares in central Lahore.
Moreover, the department had adorned the Canal with decorative lights ahead of
the annual Canal Mela, organised by the provincial government. During the festival,
the Canal and sections from The Mall underpass to Jail Road underpass would be
illuminated with vibrant light structures and models showcasing various cultures of Pakistan.
Meanwhile, the PHA had implemented various measures to transform the 'Suthra Punjab'
cleanliness drive, initiated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, into a widespread
movement with assistance from members of the public.
The spokesperson further said the PHA had deployed teams tasked with daily cleaning
of trees, greenbelts, and other green assets. The horticulture staff had been directed
to ensure the extensive cleaning of public parks assigned to them, he added.
He also emphasised that the public's involvement was crucial for the success of campaign.
He pledged to learn from the challenges encountered during the clean-up effort to develop
better and long-lasting strategies.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Education Department decides to restrict Grade 17, 18 officers from board examination inspection ..4 minutes ago
-
Drug shortage prompt research for alternate cure of overlooked leishmaniasis4 minutes ago
-
Spring plantation campaign kicks off in Kot Addu14 minutes ago
-
India's apartheid regime's extremist policies shattered socio-political fabric of Kashmir: Altaf Wa ..24 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two outlaws for work visa fraud44 minutes ago
-
GHA demands transparent inquiry of irregularities in health card programme during previous regime44 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive plan formed for restoration of KP’s law & order situation: CM54 minutes ago
-
Shaheed Mohsin Abbas Fitness Club inaugurated54 minutes ago
-
9th class first annual examination 2024 to start from March 2054 minutes ago
-
Growers advised to watering wheat crop1 hour ago
-
Competition in KP tough for Senate Election1 hour ago
-
NTDC acquires land for installing 600 MW solar project in Kot Addu1 hour ago