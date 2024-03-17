Open Menu

PHA Unveils Cutting-edge Running Track At Jilani Park

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PHA unveils cutting-edge running track at Jilani Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore has installed a new state-of-the-art running track at Jilani Park, tailored specifically for fitness enthusiasts, a spokesperson announced on Sunday.

Brightly coloured, the 550-meter-long track is made of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), a rubberised, artificial surface designed for track athletics, chosen for its durability, high elasticity and resilience for greater cushion.

According to the spokesperson, EPDM is resistant to weathering, UV radiation and heavy use, making it capable of withstanding foot traffic and exposure to various weather conditions with little wear or deterioration.

Made from recycled rubber, EPDM granules offer an eco-friendly solution, contributing to waste reduction and sustainability, aligning with PHA's "Clean and Green Lahore" mission.

The spokesperson mentioned that the track, ordered by Director General PHA Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, is the first government-owned facility of its kind in the provincial capital.

In recent months, PHA has been actively beautifying the cityscape. Alongside planting thousands of saplings, the authority has also installed decorative light structures on and around several thoroughfares in central Lahore.

Moreover, the department has adorned the canal with decorative lights ahead of the annual Canal Mela, organised by the provincial government. During this festival, the canal and sections from The Mall underpass to the Jail Road underpass will be illuminated with vibrant light structures and models showcasing various cultures of Pakistan, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, PHA has implemented various measures to transform the 'Suthra Punjab' cleanliness drive, initiated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, into a widespread movement with assistance from members of the public.

According to the spokesperson, PHA has deployed teams tasked with daily cleaning of trees, green belts, and other green assets. The horticulture staff has been directed to ensure the extensive cleaning of public parks assigned to them, he added.

He also emphasised that public involvement is important for the success of the campaign. He pledged to learn from the challenges encountered during the clean-up effort to develop better, long-lasting strategies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Weather Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Jail Road Traffic Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

18 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

18 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

19 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

21 hours ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

21 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

21 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

21 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

21 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

21 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan