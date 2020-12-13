UrduPoint.com
PHA Urges Citizens To Play Their Effective Role To Make Environment Clean

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Malik Abid Hussain, Vice Chairman of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi urged the citizens to play their effective role to make the environment clean.

He stated this during his visit to Shaheen Chowk Rawal Road Park to monitor the advancement on the work of naturalizing public parks of the city to which he was given the special task by the Advisor of Chief Minister Punjab Asif Mehmood, who is also the chairman of PHA.

He went round the various parts of the park and directed the concerned staff to work hard above the greed of material benefits as they were doing virtue that would give them reward in their eternal life hereafter.

He also met with citizens who came over there for recreation and urged them to help PHA make the city's parks, green belts and open spaces attractive with flowering plants and greenery which would consequently lessen the environmental pollution.

He said that without public support, PHA could not achieve success in various revolutionary initiatives being taken to task with regard to making the city clean and green.

Therefore, Malik Abid Hussain asked, the citizens should fulfill their responsibilities in such a way that they not only play their role in the protection and nurture of saplings planted in parks and other places under government supervision but they must plant saplings in their houses, streets, markets and open spaces as their own responsibility.

He said that PHA would also take several steps to create awareness among the masses about the importance of tree plantation. "Clean and Green Pakistan Movement" demands more than that to meet the success he said adding that the use of plastic shopping bags was the largest cause of creating pollution.

"Contaminated with chemicals of shopping bags, these eatables play havoc with our health and plastic bags themselves choke the drain and dry up the fertility of our land", he concluded with the remarks that citizens themselves should avoid all the factors that increase pollution. They should use paper envelopes and cloth bags instead of plastic bags.

