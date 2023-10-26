Open Menu

PHA Utilizing All Available Resources To Uplift City Parks

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Director General (DG), Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Ahmad Hassan Ranjha here on Thursday said that the authority was utilizing all available resources to make the city clean and green and uplift the parks.

Talking to APP he informed that the authorities concerned had been directed to complete ongoing renovation and beautification work of all the parks within the shortest possible time frame.

The DG said that efforts were also being made to repair faulty lights, swings and walking tracks besides improving the security of the parks.

The PHA officers had also been instructed to utilize all available resources to ensure the provision of the best recreational facilities to the public in all the parks of the town, he added.

He said the authority was striving to reduce air pollution and make the city green.

The PHA was planting maximum saplings and enhancing greenery, particularly in parks and green belts of the city, he added.

He further informed that PHA Rawalpindi was maintaining total 53 parks including four big public parks, Allma Iqbal park, Rawal Road park, Liaquat Bagh and Potohar parks.

He said the average daily footfall of the big parks was around 1500 to 2000 each while it increased up to 4000 to 5000 on weekends.

Ahmed Hassan Ranjha said more green areas were being developed and beautification projects were being undertaken in different city areas.

“We want to improve Murree Road involving companies and sponsors from the private sector,” he informed.

Murree Road Rawalpindi

