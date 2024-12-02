Open Menu

PHA Utilizing Available Resources To Provide Quality Recreational Facilities To Citizens: DG

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 03:20 PM

PHA utilizing available resources to provide quality recreational facilities to citizens: DG

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha on Monday said that the authority is utilizing all available resources to provide quality recreational facilities to the citizens.

He informed that plantation initiatives on part of PHA Rawalpindi played very important role to protect the city from the worst effects of smog.

The DG during a visit to Allama Iqbal Park reviewed the arrangements for winter flower plantation and recreational facilities for the public.

Ahmed Hassan Ranjha said that Allama Iqbal Park is playing a key role in providing quality entertainment to the residents of the twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He said that the park due to its unique location is very popular among the citizens and a large number of citizens come to visit the park particularly in the morning and evening hours.

The DG said that PHA's plantation target for the current year was successfully achieved and as a result of plantation initiatives, Rawalpindi city and its people remained safe from the worst effects of smog in the ongoing winter season.

The PHA took solid steps to plant maximum saplings in parks, green belts and other open spaces with the help of the citizens, he said adding, all the parks of the city are providing quality entertainment to the citizens and PHA is utilizing all available resources to provide quality environment to the citizens.

Related Topics

Islamabad Visit Rawalpindi All From Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

3 hours ago
 KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI ..

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan