PHA utilizing available resources to provide quality recreational facilities to citizens: DG

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha on Monday said that the authority is utilizing all available resources to provide quality recreational facilities to the citizens.

He informed that plantation initiatives on part of PHA Rawalpindi played very important role to protect the city from the worst effects of smog.

The DG during a visit to Allama Iqbal Park reviewed the arrangements for winter flower plantation and recreational facilities for the public.

Ahmed Hassan Ranjha said that Allama Iqbal Park is playing a key role in providing quality entertainment to the residents of the twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He said that the park due to its unique location is very popular among the citizens and a large number of citizens come to visit the park particularly in the morning and evening hours.

The DG said that PHA's plantation target for the current year was successfully achieved and as a result of plantation initiatives, Rawalpindi city and its people remained safe from the worst effects of smog in the ongoing winter season.

The PHA took solid steps to plant maximum saplings in parks, green belts and other open spaces with the help of the citizens, he said adding, all the parks of the city are providing quality entertainment to the citizens and PHA is utilizing all available resources to provide quality environment to the citizens.