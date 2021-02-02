PHA vice chairman donates blood for children with thalassemia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Vice Chairman Malik Abid Hussain Tuesday said children with thalassemia deserved our special attention.

He said this while talking to the Jamila Sultana Foundation administrative officers during a visit here. He also donated blood for affected children on the occasion.

He said this was noble cause as it was our religious and moral obligation to help ailing humanity.

He urged philanthropists to come forward and play their effective role to help thalassemia patient children.

He also praised the Jamila Sultana Foundation for its selfless work for children suffering from the thalassemia.

He said these children were ours and it was our common responsibility to share their grief.

He lauded services of Anjuman Faiz ul islam which was working for betterment and welfare of downtrodden segments of the society.