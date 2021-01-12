UrduPoint.com
PHA Vows To Retrieve Illegal Occupation, Encroachments For Public Parks

Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi has sought the help of RDA and Cantonment board to clear the space allotted for public parks within the city from illegal occupations and encroachments and to make them regular natural green parks.

In this regard, on the special instructions of Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister Asif Mehmood, work is underway to identify the location of such parks within the revenue limits of Rawalpindi Cantt and RDA which had lost their shape for the last several years and had become mere waste of land.

This was stated by the Vice Chairman PHA Malik Abid Hussain while informally talking with a group of journalists here on Tuesday.

He said that in this regard, with the cooperation of Station Commander Rawalpindi, PHA has relinquished the park which had been losing its identity for more than two decades in Tench Bhatta area of Rawalpindi Cantt. The work has begun to give this piece of land a shape of regular and natural green park. Malik Abid Hussain said that Chairman PHA and Station Commander Cantonment Board Rawalpindi have immediately completed all the formalities to decorate the park and make it natural green for general public and now work on it is in full swing.

"The park covers an area of several kanals and is extremely valuable. Restoration of this park for the dense population of Tench Bhata will be the best New Year gift from PHA and Cantonment Board", he added. He said that the PHA would identify all pieces of land devoted for parks across the city and clear them from illegal occupation and encroachments. Not only this, he mentioned, with the help of various industrial and commercial organizations and philanthropists, these parks will be completely restored within a very short period of time to provide entertainment facilities to the people. He said that these measures would not only help in eliminating the environmental pollution from our city but would also provide the best recreational facilities to the general public coupled with enhancing the beauty of the city.

