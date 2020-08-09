UrduPoint.com
PHA With Tiger Force Plants 50,000 Saplings In One Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 08:30 PM

PHA with Tiger Force plants 50,000 saplings in one day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) along with Tiger Force on Sunday planted around 50,000 saplings at various public points of the provincial capital to mark the "Tiger Force Day".

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar started this campaign by planting Common fig (Anjeer) plant at Shadman Market Park while Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Forest Minister Sibtain Khan also participated in the plantation campaign and planted sapling there.

Provincial Industry and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal planted saplings in Samanabad Doongi Ground to mark the day while MPA Musarat Cheema, MPA Sania Kamran, PTI General Secretary Punjab Rubina Shaheen also planted saplings with their own hands and prayed for success of plantation drive.

Around 1,000 saplings were planted in Samnabad.

Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal planted saplings at Liberty Market Park and Race Course Park while Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Ranjha also planted saplings at Liberty Roundabout.

Famous journalist Sohail Warraich, comedian and actor Iftikhar Thakur and film star Megha planted saplings in Jillani Park where PHA Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi briefed them about the plantation drive and benefits of plantation.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani and Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed thanked all those who participated in the plantation drive and made efforts to make the country clean and green. They also lauded the efforts of Tiger Force volunteers for making this drive effective and successful.

