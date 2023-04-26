PHA working to combat dengue fever

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi is working to combat dengue fever and control the spread of the disease, said a PHA spokesperson.

She informed that Director General, PHA, Ahmed Hasan Ranjha had urged the citizens to pay special attention to cleanliness asking them to properly dispose of the stagnant water.

She said the Rawalpindi district administration was creating an awareness among people about the danger of dengue and all possible preventive measures were being taken to cope with this disease.

The spokesperson said PHA was also working in collaboration with the Rawalpindi District Administration and the District Health Department to combat dengue.

The DG had also advised the citizens to use mosquito repellent spray regularly, she added.

The DG had directed the PHA officials to take all possible steps to prevent the spread of dengue in the office premises.

Walks were also being organized in different parks and roads to spread awareness, she said adding, a large number of PHA officers, employees, and citizens were attending the walks.