- Home
- Pakistan
- PHAF committed to improve life quality, promote economic prosperity, mobility for residents of Pakis ..
PHAF Committed To Improve Life Quality, Promote Economic Prosperity, Mobility For Residents Of Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF), Ministry of Housing and Works has emerged as a beacon of hope for residents of Pakistan which was committed to enhance the quality of life, promoting economic prosperity, and improving mobility for the residents.
As a recognized public works leader and in collaborations with Federal & Provincial public entities, PHAF was striving to continuously improve operations to provide a safe and sustainable environment and was consistently striving to eliminate shelterlessness and to reduce the housing shortfall in Pakistan.
According to an official document, in 2000, PMHA was renamed as Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) and placed under the Ministry of Housing and Works. In 2012, PHAF was registered as an NPO under the Companies Ordinance. From 1989-2007, the FGE Housing Authority allotted 22,785 units to its members. Membership Drives I and II began in 2009 and 2015, registering over 186,000 employees. Members were accommodated in four housing schemes.
PHAF major accomplishments included multiple successful projects in major cities, handing over 24 projects, including 6,362 apartments/houses. Over the past year, FGEHA made significant progress in project development and resolving related issues. Pak PWD contributed to infrastructure by completing office buildings and road rehabilitation, investing over 3 billion rupees. They also modernized operations with the Electronic Project Approval and Documentation System (EPADS).
Moreover, several initiatives were implemented, including Creation of a web-based application and central database for improved coordination, Regular data updates and record management, Issuance of 2,136 allotments to federal government servants, Rent recovery of 730.
37 million rupees, Transfer of maintenance operations to Estate Office, Launch of an upgraded One Window Cell for employee allotments.
Having its own self revenue mechanism PHAF does not receive any grant from the government. Moreover, PHA-F was registered with Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan under section 42 of the Companies Act 2017 by taking over all rights, privileges and other interests of the existing authority i.e. Pakistan Housing Authority and working as a subordinate office of the Ministry of Housing & Works to carry out the purposes/affairs of the Federation.
Total budget allocated for the PHA Foundation was Rs 10,298,094,885 out of which operational budget forn fiscal year was Rs 805,096,336 whereas its development Budget stood at Rs 9,492,998,549.
The PHA Foundation had developed nearly 7,000 housing units in provincial capitals, with two ongoing projects totaling 4,550 units in Islamabad and Quetta. A 15,000-unit project in Peshawar, including an initial phase of 800 units, was in the tendering stage.
These projects were being pursued on a self-finance basis. The current housing shortage in Pakistan was 10 million units annually, highlighting the need for state support and collaboration between public and private sectors.
PHA Foundation was also finalizing policy and legislative developments including joint ventures, maintenance and management, and direct land purchase to improve performance.
/395
Recent Stories
Establishment of a special overseas bench in the Islamabad High Court is a pract ..
Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI Phone That Redefines Industry ..
Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025
UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy
Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan
Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..
World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan
Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions
Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution
Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025
Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits Ramazan stalls in Sahulat Bazaar4 minutes ago
-
Dengue situation reviewed in meeting4 minutes ago
-
ASI martyred in Nowshera4 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts iftar dinner for African missions & diaspora4 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police lodge first case under PECA, arrest accused5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover liquor5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders implementation of file-tracking system5 minutes ago
-
PHAF committed to improve life quality, promote economic prosperity, mobility for residents of Pakis ..5 minutes ago
-
Establishment of a special overseas bench in the Islamabad High Court is a practical proof of Chaudh ..12 minutes ago
-
DC visits Matric exam centre15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest murder suspects15 minutes ago
-
Livestock deptt takes strict action against law violators15 minutes ago