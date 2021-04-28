UrduPoint.com
PHAF Holds Balloting For Kuchlak Road Residential Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:42 PM

Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) on Wednesday held balloting ceremony of Kuchlak Road residential project Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) on Wednesday held balloting ceremony of Kuchlak Road residential project Quetta.

Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema inaugurated the allotment of house and street number to allottees of Residencia, Kuchlak Road Project, Quetta.

Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works, Chief Executive Officer and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The PHAF would construct around 714 houses and 636 apartments of different categories in Residencia, Kuchlak Road Project Quetta.

The Prime Minister has also allocated five percent quota of the said project for the martyrs of Hazara community of Quetta.

