Open Menu

PHAF Launches Plantation Campaign "Aik Beti Aik Shajar"

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 02:40 PM

PHAF launches plantation campaign "Aik Beti Aik Shajar"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Housing and Works, has launched a nationwide tree plantation campaign titled “Aik Beti Aik Shajar” under the Green Pakistan Program.

The campaign was inaugurated at PHAF Officers Residencia, Kurri Road here Thursday.

All saplings for the initiative were donated by the Ministry of Climate Change.

Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Riaz Hussain Pirzada and Minister of State for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal, planted trees to mark the beginning of the drive.

Speaking at the occasion, Minister Pirzada said, “Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. Recent rains, floods, and natural disasters are clear proofs of this challenge.”

Highlighting the importance of tree plantation, he added, “We must plant as many trees as possible in housing societies to safeguard our future generations.

Plantation has now become a national duty, and protecting trees is even more important than planting them.”

He further emphasized that cutting down trees should be considered a serious crime with strict penalties.

Pirzada also appreciated the efforts of PHAF, noting that its housing societies set a positive example.

“It is a very well-planned society, and I am pleased to visit it,” he remarked.

In her address, Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal highlighted the significance of women’s participation in such initiatives.

“This important program will actively include daughters and women, as they are often the most affected by climate change,” she said.

She stressed that the government was committed to moving beyond rhetoric.

“We are working to address this urgent issue and will continue to raise our voice for climate justice at every forum,” she added.

Recent Stories

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

13 minutes ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

13 minutes ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

28 minutes ago
 DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics ..

DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa

58 minutes ago
 Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as g ..

Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..

1 hour ago
 Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of Aug ..

Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August

2 hours ago
‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performa ..

‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..

2 hours ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

2 hours ago
 TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance g ..

TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy

2 hours ago
 'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified sys ..

'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified system to govern students’ prac ..

3 hours ago
 China-SCO trade hits record high as cooperation de ..

China-SCO trade hits record high as cooperation deepens

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Gavaskar says playing against Pakis ..

Asia Cup 2025: Gavaskar says playing against Pakistan not players’ choice but ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan