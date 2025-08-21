PHAF Launches Plantation Campaign "Aik Beti Aik Shajar"
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Housing and Works, has launched a nationwide tree plantation campaign titled “Aik Beti Aik Shajar” under the Green Pakistan Program.
The campaign was inaugurated at PHAF Officers Residencia, Kurri Road here Thursday.
All saplings for the initiative were donated by the Ministry of Climate Change.
Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Riaz Hussain Pirzada and Minister of State for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal, planted trees to mark the beginning of the drive.
Speaking at the occasion, Minister Pirzada said, “Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. Recent rains, floods, and natural disasters are clear proofs of this challenge.”
Highlighting the importance of tree plantation, he added, “We must plant as many trees as possible in housing societies to safeguard our future generations.
Plantation has now become a national duty, and protecting trees is even more important than planting them.”
He further emphasized that cutting down trees should be considered a serious crime with strict penalties.
Pirzada also appreciated the efforts of PHAF, noting that its housing societies set a positive example.
“It is a very well-planned society, and I am pleased to visit it,” he remarked.
In her address, Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal highlighted the significance of women’s participation in such initiatives.
“This important program will actively include daughters and women, as they are often the most affected by climate change,” she said.
She stressed that the government was committed to moving beyond rhetoric.
“We are working to address this urgent issue and will continue to raise our voice for climate justice at every forum,” she added.
