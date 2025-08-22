PHAF MD underscores importance of community involvement in plantation campaigns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Managing Director (MD) of Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF), Muhammad Shahid Hussain, has underscored the crucial role of communities in ensuring the success of plantation campaigns, particularly under the Prime Minister’s initiative “Aik Beti Aik Shajar,” launched by the Ministry of Climate Change.

Talking to APP, he described the initiative as a “commendable step” by the Prime Minister, adding that PHAF had been independently carrying out plantation drives in its housing projects but was now aligned with the Ministry of Climate Change for broader impact.

“We are grateful to the Ministry of Climate Change for facilitating us in initiating this campaign in our housing societies,” he said.

MD informed that plantation activities were already underway at PHAF projects in Sectors I-16 and I-12. He added that PHAF plans to formally request the Ministry of Climate Change to focus on large housing communities such as I-16, which consists of 1,586 apartments and offers a wide scope for plantation drives.

Highlighting the environmental importance of tree plantation, Hussain said: “The more trees we plant, the better we can prevent soil erosion and mitigate climate deterioration. Recent floods have shown us the devastating impact of soil erosion, which can be reduced through sustained plantation and community participation.”

He noted that apart from government support, many residents of PHAF housing societies, including bureaucrats and professionals, were also taking self-help initiatives by planting fruit-bearing and mosquito-repellent plants.

"PHAF strongly encourages such community involvement," he added.

Hussain further told that every PHAF project undergoes environmental and geological assessments before launch, and no scheme was initiated without the approval of the relevant authorities. “Environmental impact is a top priority for us. Plantation is not just a formality but a necessity for the environment, the soil, and the future of our country,” he remarked.

He urged citizens to actively contribute to plantation efforts, stressing that deforestation could only be curbed through collective community action.

In a conversation with APP, Deputy Director of Environment at PHAF, Rizwana Kousar, underlined the vital role of plantation in protecting the environment, improving air quality, and mitigating natural disasters.

She said trees were indispensable for maintaining the natural ecosystem, regulating temperatures, and enhancing the aesthetic value of housing societies.

“One tree can provide cooling equal to 11 air conditioners while producing fresh, clean air. Forests are truly the jewelry and beauty of this universe,” she remarked.

Highlighting the role of trees in disaster mitigation, Kousar noted that roots help stabilize soil, maintain groundwater levels, and protect the environment during natural calamities.

She shared that the PHAF, in collaboration with relevant departments, plans to integrate tree plantation drives into its routine activities.

“Every housing society will prioritize environmental sustainability under this initiative, which reflects the government’s strong commitment to conservation in line with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination,” she added.

