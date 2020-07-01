UrduPoint.com
Phalkot Gravity Water Flow Scheme To Be Completed By End Of July

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:20 AM

Phalkot gravity water flow scheme to be completed by end of July

Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Public Health Engineering Riaz Khan Monday directed the departments concerned to complete the Phalkot gravity water flow scheme by end of July this year and create a new source of water from Phalkot village for the ongoing project

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Public Health Engineering Riaz Khan Monday directed the departments concerned to complete the Phalkot gravity water flow scheme by end of July this year and create a new source of water from Phalkot village for the ongoing project.

He said this during his visit to the water treatment plant, gravity flow scheme Phalkot and inspection of old water supply schemes of Abbottabad.

Riaz Khan said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani had also showed concerns over issues of clean drinking water in some areas of Abbottabad.

He said all pending and delayed water supply schemes in the city would be completed soon to provide relief to masses.

The Phalkot gravity water flow scheme would be completed with a cost of Rs 200 million which would provide a bulk sources of water to the people of Abbottabad, he informed.

Riaz Khan also appreciated the progress on the gravity flow water supply project.

He said the public health schemes would be completed in all other Constituencies on priority and without any discrimination.

The advisor also directed the public health department to change the old water supply lines to provide clean, pollution free drinking water to the masses.

