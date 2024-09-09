Phandu Police recover suicidal jacket

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Peshawar police on Monday averted a big attempt of sabotage and recovered a suicide waist jacket thrown by the would-be terrorists in the vicinity of Phandu police station here.

Police said a suspected motorcyclist was signaled to stop but the rider instead took his luggage before fleeing the area.

Upon inspection of the luggage, police found a suicidal waist jacket and promptly called the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS).

On receiving information SHO Phandu, Kashif Hayat along with his team and personnel of BDS reached the spot where the BDS officials successfully defused the suicide jacket.

The initial report of the BDS said that around six to seven kg of explosive material was infused in the jacket. SHO Phandu said it was a much more prudent and fruitful action of the police on duty who averted a big attempt of sabotage in the city.

APP/vak