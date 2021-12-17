Pharma body donates medicines worth Rs 160 mln for Afghan people

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) Friday handed over eight trucks of medicines worth Rs 160 million to support the people of Afghanistan in this distressing time.

In this regard, a ceremony was held here wherein the medicines handed over to representatives of the Afghan Embassy.

The Chairman of the Pakistan Afghan Cooperation Forum was also present on the occasion.

Both the government as well as the private sector in Pakistan are extending their utmost support to the people of Afghanistan to avert the looming humanitarian crisis there, particularly with the onset of the winter season.

Moreover, three trucks carrying 2,000 food packs and 960 winter family packs were handed over to Afghan authorities at Chaman Border.

The relief items were sponsored by Pak Afghan Cooperation Forum in collaboration with the Fatih Foundation.

The senior officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan were also present in the ceremony.