UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pharma Companies Have No Online Data Of Drug Prices For Consumers

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 06:10 PM

Pharma companies have no online data of drug prices for consumers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Dozens of brands of unapproved, fake and unregistered medicines of different categories including aphrodisiac, allopathy and herbal are still available in the market while pharmaceutical companies have no online data of drug prices for the consumers.

Sources associated with manufacturing of medicines revealed it here, adding that mostly such brands belonged to aphrodisiac medicines, which were smuggled from India, China and Afghanistan.

At least over 16 brands of such medicines including Viagra, Black Cobra and many other such brands were available in the markets and being sold without any check and balance.

While a big market of Rs 5.50 billion belonged to aphrodisiac drugs, in which Rs 4 billion medicines were being smuggled into the country without paying any taxes.

The owners of companies of such medicines are minting money at their own will.

Representatives of the consumers suggested to the government to order all pharmaceutical companies to provide prices of their drugs online.

Similarly, a mushroom growth of low-quality cosmetics including whitening creams had been observed during the past decades. These products are manufactured by unregistered companies, which may create skin diseases among the users. These companies must be forced to get quality assurance certificate from the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), a report said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Drugs China Money May Market All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Daily cash limit for VAT refunds set at AED7,000

41 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s #Hayyakum2020 hashtag share ..

41 minutes ago

Standard Chartered Bank denies closing operations ..

1 hour ago

Dubai’s Victory Team aims for Sarasota triumph

1 hour ago

Won’t resign as captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed

2 hours ago

AED10m projects in Al Ain includes 7 new parks

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.