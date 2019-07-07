Pharma companies have no online data of drug prices for consumers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Dozens of brands of unapproved, fake and unregistered medicines of different categories including aphrodisiac, allopathy and herbal are still available in the market while pharmaceutical companies have no online data of drug prices for the consumers.

Sources associated with manufacturing of medicines revealed it here, adding that mostly such brands belonged to aphrodisiac medicines, which were smuggled from India, China and Afghanistan.

At least over 16 brands of such medicines including Viagra, Black Cobra and many other such brands were available in the markets and being sold without any check and balance.

While a big market of Rs 5.50 billion belonged to aphrodisiac drugs, in which Rs 4 billion medicines were being smuggled into the country without paying any taxes.

The owners of companies of such medicines are minting money at their own will.

Representatives of the consumers suggested to the government to order all pharmaceutical companies to provide prices of their drugs online.

Similarly, a mushroom growth of low-quality cosmetics including whitening creams had been observed during the past decades. These products are manufactured by unregistered companies, which may create skin diseases among the users. These companies must be forced to get quality assurance certificate from the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), a report said.