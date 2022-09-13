Pharma companies urged to supply medicine at low cost : Saeed Ghani

Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resource Saeed Ghani on Tuesday said the pharmaceutical sector could play a crucial role in post flood situation by supplying low-cost medicine

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resource Saeed Ghani on Tuesday said the pharmaceutical sector could play a crucial role in post flood situation by supplying low-cost medicine.

For this purpose, he assured to extend maximum facilities to the local pharmaceutical producers.

The minister was speaking at the inauguration of three-day Pharma Asia Exhibition at Karachi Expo Center, said a press release.

He said events such as International Pharma Asia encouraged foreign investment and also promoted exports.

He said diseases including dengue were spreading fast after the floods and mentioned provincial government was taking all measures to provide relief and rehabilitate the affectees.

Negating the rumors circulating on social media, Saeed Ghani said the provincial government formulated and started implementing the disaster recovery strategy on war footings.

The departments and divisions concerned had already mobilized their teams, and the work was being strictly monitored.

Ministers were personally attending to the complaints for speedy action on them.

He also appreciated the philanthropic attitude of the people of Karachi. The minister said government and police were working hard to control the crimes in the city.

He said criticism was the constitutional right of people, but needless criticism only increased sensationalism.

Over 200 manufacturers of pharmaceutical and medical equipment showcased their products at the exhibition organized by E-commerce Gateway in cooperation with the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association.

Moreover, 120 delegations from around the world including, China, Singapore, Germany and Turkiye are attending the event.

Spread over five halls, the 19th Pharma Asia exhibition housed 600 stalls displaying pharmaceutical packaging material, machinery, laboratory equipment and pharmaceutical industry raw material.

The organizers are expecting over 60,000 visitors during the three days.