Pharma Exports Surge With Government Support: PPMA Chairman

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Chairman of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers' Association (PPMA), Tauqeer Ul Haq on Monday commended the government's support for the national pharmaceutical industry, which has yielded significant benefits, including increased exports, quality medicine production, and enhanced local access to medicines.

Talking to a Private news channel, Chairman PPMA, the government's support has been instrumental in the industry's growth, enabling local manufacturers to produce high-quality medicines that meet international standards and cater to both domestic and global demands.

He highlighted that the Ministry of Health is strengthening mutual cooperation and tackling challenges faced by the pharmaceutical sector.

He noted the sector's notable progress in recent months, citing a significant 52% increase in pharmaceutical exports since July 2024.

Furthermore, he expressed optimism that the country's export target of $700 million will be achieved this year.

He announced plans to establish a PharmaX trade body, modeled on international standards and adopt a public-private partnership framework, drawing inspiration from successful models in other countries.

Expressing optimism, he hoped that the proposal would be approved soon and the new trade body would bring a revolutionary impact to Pakistan's pharmaceutical industry.

Responding to a query, he said the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers' Association (PPMA) has also demanded an increased budget allocation from the Finance Ministry and expressed hope for a positive consideration.

He also stressed the need for sustainable policies to support the growth and development of the pharmaceutical industry, ensuring long-term benefits for the sector.

