Pharma factory sealed for manufacturing fake medicines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Drug Control & Pharmacy Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday sealed a pharmaceutical factory at Kaka Khel Town, Dilzak Road for manufacturing fake and sub-standard medicines and sent the case for further proceedings against the owners under Drug Act

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Drug Control & Pharmacy Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday sealed a pharmaceutical factory at Kaka Khel Town, Dilzak Road for manufacturing fake and sub-standard medicines and sent the case for further proceedings against the owners under Drug Act.

According to Deputy Secretary Drug, Ibrahim Khan, Director Drug Dr Abbas Khattak received a tip regarding the operation of a fake medicines manufacturing unit in a house, which prompted him to conduct raids on the factory.

It was manufacturing fake brands of the multi-national companies, which was tantamount to illegal and misbranding. The factory has been sealed with immediate effect and stock worth millions of rupees had also been taken into possession.

For further analysis, the samples collected from the factory would be sent to the drugs' lab.