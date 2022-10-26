UrduPoint.com

Pharma Industry Agrees To Reduce Paracetamol Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Pharma industry agrees to reduce paracetamol prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The pharma industry during a meeting with Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here Wednesday agreed to provide paracetamol products at reduced prices, tweeted finance ministry.

It said, the minister in a meeting with heads of main pharmaceutical companies discussed the retail price of paracetamol products.

The pharma industry agreed upon the reduced prices of paracetamol 500 mg tablet at Rs 2.35; paracetamol extra 500mg at Rs. 2.75 and Syrup at Rs. 117.6, which is almost half of the price increase demanded by them.

The ministry said, production of paracetamol products has been started.

"Federal Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in a meeting with heads of main pharmaceutical companies discussed the retail price of paracetamol products. The pharma industry agreed upon the reduced prices of paracetamol 500mg tablet at Rs 2.35, paracetamol extra 500 mg at Rs 2.75 and Syrup at Rs 117.6, which is almost half of the price increase demanded by them. Production of paracetamol products has been started," the ministry tweeted.

Related Topics

Ishaq Dar Price Industry

Recent Stories

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan ove ..

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan over alleged domestic violence

8 minutes ago
 Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over ..

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over Tweet about Arshad Sharif

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doi ..

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doing in Perth ahead of clash wit ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World- ..

Vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World-Class Technology and Efficient ..

2 hours ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

2 hours ago
 Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intra ..

Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intraday trade

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.