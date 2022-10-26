Pharma industry agrees to reduce paracetamol prices

(@FahadShabbir)

"Federal Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in a meeting with heads of main pharmaceutical companies discussed the retail price of paracetamol products. The pharma industry agreed upon the reduced prices of paracetamol 500mg tablet at Rs 2.35, paracetamol extra 500 mg at Rs 2.75 and Syrup at Rs 117.6, which is almost half of the price increase demanded by them. Production of paracetamol products has been started," the ministry tweeted.