Pharma Industry Has Great Potential In Int'l Market: Governor Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 12:21 AM

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Monday said the pharma industry had a great potential in the international market due to its quality medicines

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ):Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Monday said the pharma industry had a great potential in the international market due to its quality medicines.

He said this while talking to a 10-member delegation of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) led by renowned industrialist Zahid Saeed here at the Governor House. Other members of the delegation included Qasir Waheed, Tauqeer ul Haq, Dr Mehwish Khan, Najeeb ur Rehman, Saboor Ahmed, Asad ullah, Jalal Uddin Zafar, Naveed Hakim and Taimur Ahmed.

The governor assured that he would take up the matter with authorities concerned to facilitate the pharma exporters.

He asked the PPMA to take measures for production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) locally so as to ensure availability of raw materials required for preparation of medicines on affordable prices.

This would not only decrease the cost of manufacturing of drugs but also ensure availability of the same on cheaper rates to the patients, he observed.

He further asked the PPMA to prepare detailed recommendations in that regard to take state bank of Pakistan and other banks on board for initiating this project.

He assured that he would also contact quarters concerned for effective utilization of Central Research Fund (CDF) collected from pharma industry.

He said the pharma industry could play a vital role in strengthening country's economy as its exports would bring valuable foreign exchange in the country.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Faisal Sultan would be invited Karachi for meeting with the PPMA members for solution of their problems, he added.

Delegation members Zahid Saeed and Qasir Waheed thanked the governor Sindh for his keen interest in the pharma industry and his pledge to resolve its problems.

They also thanked his support in bringing the problems of pharma fraternity in the knowledge of the prime minister.

Due to his personal interest, the pharma industry was able to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic and not affected as compared with other sectors of the economy, they added.

