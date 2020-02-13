UrduPoint.com
Pharmaceutical Expo Draws 11,000 Visitors,fetches Rs.200m Business Held At Expo Centre

Thu 13th February 2020

Pharmaceutical expo draws 11,000 visitors,fetches Rs.200m business held at Expo Centre

A three-day 10th Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo concluded at the Johar Town Expo Centre on Thursday with dozens of business to business (B2B) deals among pharmaceutical manufacturers, traders, suppliers, dealers, principles and exporters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :A three-day 10th Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo concluded at the Johar Town Expo Centre on Thursday with dozens of business to business (B2B) deals among pharmaceutical manufacturers, traders, suppliers, dealers, principles and exporters.

Over 11,000 visitors comprising pharma industry people, traders, pharmacists, dealers, government officials and local academia visited the trade expo to secure business deals, get knowledge of products and participate in different sessions of International Conference on Pharma, food and Healthcare.

According to event organizer Kamran Abbasi, approximately business deals worth Rs200 million were struck between the pharmaceutical companies, including international companies.

As many 70 local and foreign companies from Japan, Turkey, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea participated in the exhibition and interacted with each other and their local suppliers and distributors, he added.

Abbasi, who is Director Prime Event Management, said the international conference participated by 350 people from different walks of life.

At least 30 speakers from the health ministry, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and pharma sector addressed the participants, including students.

Exhibitors of the trade show said they had got an opportunity to introduce their new products and the latest technology to the industry people.

"The pharma industry in Pakistan is receiving good news from the DRAP as for as manufacturing of quality products and their exports are concerned. The government wanted to promote pharmaceutical exports through its policies," said Liaqat Jawaid, who is chairman of Morgan Technologies.

Abdul Rasheed Sonija from Surge Laboratories said they received good response from their existing clients and new business customers during the expo, adding the company received new inquiries, got new innovative techniques and interacted with existing clients for business promotion.

"We have got encouraging response from pharma organizations and held several B2B meetingsto discuss commercial deals during the exhibition," said Owais Bin Masood of Mak-Kemikal.

