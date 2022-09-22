Pharmaceutical goods' export increases 14.72% in 2 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The export of pharmaceuticals goods from the country has witnessed an increase of 14.72 percent during the first two months of financial year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth US $53.851 million during July-August (2022-23) as compared the export of US $46.940 million during July-August (2021-22), showing a growth of 14.72 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In term of quantity, the pharmaceutical goods export also rose by 44.

58 percent from 4,859 metric ton to 7,025 metric ton, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the pharmaceutical goods export increased by 32.09 percent during the month August 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports in August 2022 were recorded at US $29.881 million against the export of $22.621 million in August 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical goods increased by 24.66 percent in August 2022 as compared the $23.970 million in July 2022.