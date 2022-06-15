Pharmaceutical manufacturers suggest govt to increase medicines' MRP by 20 to 30 percent

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Local pharmaceutical manufacturers have suggested government, ministry of health and other relevant authorities to increase maximum retail prices (MRP) by 20 to 30 per cent and asked to remove 17 per cent sale tax on pharma sector.

The issue was taken up during a meeting of a delegation of local pharmaceutical manufacturers with President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, here on Wednesday.

The delegation presented these concerns to Chairman SCCI's Standing Committee, and former Vice president Junaid Altaf.

Owners of different pharma manufacturing units were present during the meeting.

Junaid Altaf told the meeting that keeping in mind the increase of oil and raw material prices in global markets, it looks to be a fair suggestion to increase MPR.

He continued to say that prices of raw materials had gradually increased in the global market, especially the pharma companies had been confronted with enormous difficulties and issues after the novel coronavirus pandemic situations.

Whereas, Hasnain Khurshid assured the visiting delegation on the occasion that the chamber would take up issues relating to the Pharma sector with Federal and provincial relevant authorities in an efficient manner.

The SCCI chief while highlighting different issues of the business community said that excessive power outages had badly affected the industrial production while losses were also increased inordinately.

The meeting was informed that poor people would face difficulties after medicines shortages and 'price hike'.

Therefore, the participants requested the federal ministry of health and relevant authorities to immediately increase the MRP of medicines and drugs by 20 to 30 percent and abolish the 17 percent sales tax on the pharma sector.