Pharmaceutical Products Export Increase Record 28.38%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:17 PM

Pharmaceutical Products export increase record 28.38%

The export of pharmaceutical products, as compared to the last year, rose to 28.38 percent during first ten months of FY 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The export of pharmaceutical products, as compared to the last year, rose to 28.38 percent during first ten months of FY 2020-21.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, during the period from July-April 20-21,Pharmaceutical products worth US $ 226,593 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 176,497 thousand of same period of last year.

The exports of Chemicals and products increased by 17.58 per cent, worth US $ 951,222 thousand as compared to the exports of US $ 808,976 thousand of same period of last year, the date showed.

Meanwhile, Plastic Materials exports increased by 2.61 per cent, worth US $ 252,795 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 246,370 thousand of same period of last year.

