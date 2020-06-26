UrduPoint.com
Pharmaceutical Units Asked To Ensure Availability Of Dexamethasone

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The health authorities of the Federal Capital taking action on hoarding of Dexamethasone injection has directed all the pharmaceutical units to ensure its availability and not selling without a prescription.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia, in a statement, said the Dexamethasone injection was available on major pharmacies and could be bought by showing the prescription by a registered medical practitioner. "Our drug inspectors are monitoring the markets for availability on regular basis." Chief Drug Inspector, Islamabad Sardar Shabbir Ahmed has conducted inspection of leading distributors, pharmacies and hospitals during last two days to monitor the stocks of Dexamethasone injection, and its price.

According to the Chief Drug Inspector, there was no shortage of Dexamethasone in Islamabad.

During the monitoring exercise, it was found that approximately 20,000 ampoules were present at pharmacies and distributors whereas around 90,000 injections were present in stocks of hospitals. "In Islamabad we are in quite safe position and there is no probability of shortage of Dexamethasone," Sardar Shabbir noted.

He also checked the sale records to observe whether sale was conducted on prescriptions or otherwise.

No complaint of black marketing of Dexamethasone had been received so far in Islamabad.

In case any complaint regarding sale of Dexamethasone without prescription or high price was received, strict legal action would be initiated against the pharmacy concerned, the health official warned Special Assistant to Prime Minster on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza had said, "National stock taking of Dexamethasone is completed by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and I am pleased to report that we have enough stocks of the medicine available in Pakistan. It is available on prescription only." Earlier, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan issued registration letters for import and manufacturing of Remdesivir.

The Ministry of National Health Services, in a press release, said due to increased demand, approvals were issued to two importers and 14 local manufacturers.

Remedesivir is used on consultant's advice for critically ill patients of COVID. Remdesivir was approved for emergency use in a special emergency meeting in order to ensure early availability.\932

