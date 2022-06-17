Pharmacies fined for selling expired medicines

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Drug Controller Shahpur Fahim Zia launched a crackdown the pharmacies and medical stores which were selling expired medicines.

A spokesperson said on Friday the a health team, led by the deputy drug controller, raided Gulzar Hussain Pharmacy, Shirazi Medical Store and Saeed & Sons Pharmacy in Shahpur city and imposed fines on them after finding proofs of sale of expired medicines by them.