Pharmacies Sealed For Selling Anti-C Medicines Without License

Thu 02nd July 2020

Pharmacies sealed for selling Anti-C medicines without license

The District Drug Controller on Thursday sealed three pharmacies for selling COVID-19 medicines without having the proper license

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The District Drug Controller on Thursday sealed three pharmacies for selling COVID-19 medicines without having the proper license.

According to details, the district health authority teams carried out inspection in the Bohr bazaar area and checked the record of the sale and purchase of anti-corona drugs including Dexamethasone.

During the verification of record, the drug inspector found that the owners of three shops including Mubarik traders,Al-Mansoor traders and United Friends were selling drugs in violation of 1976 rules and without having license.

