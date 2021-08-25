UrduPoint.com

Pharmacies Sealed For Selling Drugs Illegally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The District Health Authority has sealed and challaned pharmacies for selling unregistered and expired medicines in various areas of the district here on Wednesday.

According to details, the district drug controller team headed by Dr Naveed Anwar conducted surprise raids on medical stores in the city and sealed One Ten pharmacy for selling unregistered therapeutic goods.

The team also seized huge quantity of empty bottles, caps and repacking of medicines on the spot while the dealer failed to provide Form-7 essential for selling drugs.

Meanwhile, during another raid, the drug inspector Misbah Noreen sealed the Medipak distribution for not having a Drug sales license and was selling medicines without a warranty.

The drug controller team also challaned Be Well Pharmacy for not having a valid record.

The authority sent the cases for further proceedings to District Quality Magistrate for violating Drug Act 1976 and DRAP Act, 2012.

