Pharmacies To Be Setup In Emergency Of DHQ Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 01:50 PM

Pharmacies to be setup in emergency of DHQ Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Administration of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital has decided to establish pharmacies on each floor of emergency ward.

According to a spokesman of the hospital here on Sunday, earlier the pharmacy is available only at ground floor of the emergency ward whereas medical, surgical and orthopedic patients are being treated on first, second and third floors.

Therefore, the hospital administration hasdecided to establish pharmacies on each floor of the emergency ward so that patients couldbe provided prompt treatment without any delay.

