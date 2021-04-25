Pharmacists association calls for promoting medicines' generic prescription

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Pharmacists Association (PPA) called for promoting generic prescription of medicines by doctors and discourage the practice of incentivized recommendation in the best interest of the patients and the country.

While talking to APP here, PPA's office bearers including Head of Pharmacy Department of Bahauddin Zakariya University Professor Dr. Nisar Hussain Shah, Pharmaceutics professor Dr. Syed Qalb-e-Hassan Rizvi and renowned pharmacist Syed Mushtaq Ahmad said that notification issued by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan ( DRAP) on March 19, 2021 in which it has directed to Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association (PPMA) and Pakistan Chemist & Druggist Association (PCDA) to register medicines with their generic Names and that should be implemented in letter and spirit.

While, they said that ''compound drugs'' should be registered generally by their proprietary names.

So, PPA believed in ensuring the economy with "one molecule-one price" for all generic drugs, they said.

According to them, public is now very well aware of pricier brands which is high financial burden on common people. People are dying due to irrational and miss-use of drugs, it was observed.

Meanwhile, they said pharmacies must have to ensure presence of pharmacist in their domain for selling any variants of drugs in accordance with Pharmacy Act 1967/ Drug act 1976 & DRAP act 2012. PPA also demanded the DRAP to issue another directive to restrict movement of "physician samples" into the market to reduce the price of medicine.

The body requested the authority concerned to notify a "Quality Affordable Medicines Oversight Committee" to monitor the implementation of that generic directive issued by DRAP.