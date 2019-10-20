UrduPoint.com
Pharmacists Oppose Strike By Doctors

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 06:40 PM

Pharmacists oppose strike by doctors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Pharmacists have opposed ongoing strike by doctors at OPDs in all public sector hospitals and termed it an act against humanity.

Talking to APP, President of Pakistan Drugs Lawyers Forum and renowned pharmacist Dr Noor Mahar here on Sunday urged that the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Act should be enforced in letter and spirit. He expressed his hope that its implementation would ensure the accountability process of not only doctors but also all staffers belonging to health sector in hospitals.

He said that doctors were included in Compulsory Service Act and could not go on strike, endangering the lives of patients. He said that health professionals should avoid such kind of culture.

He criticised striking doctors and said that around 25,000 patients daily at OPDs in city public sector hospitals had been suffering for the last two weeks.

He claimed that all problems of the young doctors had been settled down during the last five years and the MTI Act was being criticised due to its accountability aspect.

Under the act, doctors and other employees of hospitals would be bound to perform duty as prescribed in the service rules, and the administration should ensure their presence through biometric machines, etc. He vowed to support the Punjab government about implementation of the MTI Act across the province and urged for taking stern action against the striking doctors.

