Pharmacists Term Medicines Strike As Inhuman Act

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 08:10 PM

Pharmacists term medicines strike as inhuman act

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :The Pharmacists Associations in the province termed the strike of medical stores an inhuman act and enmity with patients.

This was stated by Pakistan Drugs Lawyers Forum President and founder member of Young Pharmacists Association (YPA) Noor Mehar in an exclusive talk with APP here on Sunday.

Responding to a question about the CNIC condition, he completely endorsed the policy of the CNIC for transaction.

He claimed that around 2,000 medical stores in the city and over 6,000 in Punjab remained open the last day during the strike call.

He added that strike calls were very harmful for the national economy as well.

It was learnt that around Rs 25 billion loss of revenue to the national exchequer caused due to the last one-day strike.

He appreciated the budgetary allocations of Rs 279 billion for the health sector and establishment of five new hospitals by the Punjab government.

He urged the government to bound pharmaceutical companies for the provision of online data of prices so that consumers could learn and confirm real price of medicines.

