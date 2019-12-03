Pharmacovigilance Centre is a historical step in health awareness: Mayor Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar Tuesday said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had taken historical step in the field of public health awareness by establishing the Pharmacovigilance Centre, which is the first of its kind.

He expressed these views while speaking as a chief guest in the seminar held in the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital on the Public Health Awareness Program on "Pharmacovigilance", said a statement.

He said that the Department of Community Health Sciences in KMDC will act as the center for ADR data collection and later reporting to Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) as per current PhV regulations.

The Mayor Karachi said Supreme Court's directive in this connection were also there which said for continued research on adverse drug reaction (ADR).

He said that they have taken this initiative under these directives to save the patients from such adverse drug reaction by creating awareness among the people and providing necessary training to medical staff in KMC run hospitals.

He said that KMC cares for its citizen even with its limited resources specially those coming to their Health Care Facilities for treatment.

The Mayor Karachi has commended the efforts of Prof. Farhat Ali Jafri, a renowned Public Health expert and his team for making this possible along with their collaborative partners Dimension Research.