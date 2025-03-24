Open Menu

Pharmacy Council Approves Pharm D For NMU Pharmacy College

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 09:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Nishtar Medical University (NMU) achieved another significant milestone with the approval of Pharmacy College.

A spokesperson for NMU on Monday said that University has received approval from the Pharmacy Council, Ministry of National Health Services for its Pharm D (Pharmacy Doctorate) programme, and a formal notification regarding the programme approval has been issued.

He informed that, NMU has been granted permission to admit 50 students for its inaugural batch.

In light of this important achievement, Vice Chancellor NMU Prof Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani, congratulated all stakeholders and stated that this success is a testament to their dedication and hard work.

She mentioned that this milestone marks a significant step in the mission to provide quality education and develop skilled pharmacists.

Meanwhile, the medical and other circles have praised the efforts of VC Prof Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani for achieving this important milestone and expressed their gratitude, he concluded.

