Pharmacy Council To Be Fully Automated: Khawaja Salman

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 10:31 PM

Pharmacy Council to be fully automated: Khawaja Salman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced the government's plan to fully automate the Punjab Pharmacy Council (PPC) during his visit to the institution on Friday.

Chairing a meeting to review PPC's performance, the minister emphasized the importance of modernizing pharmacy education and training to enhance the capacity of pharmacists and pharmacy technicians in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Salman Rafique said, "Modern subjects will be introduced into the curriculum of pharmacists and pharmacy technicians in medical colleges and universities across Punjab. Specialized training courses will be launched to improve their skills and capacity.

" He also highlighted the collaborative efforts of the Punjab and Federal governments to strengthen the pharmacy sector.

The minister expressed his determination to enhance the Punjab Pharmacy Council's capacity, enabling it to play a pivotal role in improving healthcare delivery.

During the visit, Secretary Punjab Pharmacy Council, Dr. Zaka-ur-Rehman, briefed the minister on the council's performance and initiatives. Deputy Secretary Technical Department Specialized Health Care and Medical Education, Dr. Abdul Rehman, accompanied the minister, while Registrar Syed Ahmad Nazir Gilani and other officials were present.

