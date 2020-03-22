Pharmacy dept to be part of hospitals under health reforms: DRAP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued an order to introduce crucial health reforms to rectify errors in the drug indications in all healtlhcare establishments and hospitals running across the country.

According to DRAP sources, emphasis was being laid on the health reforms and establishment of a pharmacy and therapeutic committee in each hospital and making it functional in all hospitals.

Senior most physician be its chairman and chief pharmacist as its secretary, other members include senior most surgeon in accordance with the specialties, director finance, and relevant clinical pharmacist.

The number of beds, number of wards and requirement of clinical pharmacists in drug administration should be clearly mentioned on patient chart in the hospitals.

On the patient chart, a column for ward note by the clinical pharmacist will be printed, who will add his/her note on it regularly.

The clinical pharmacist will be deputed in wards, where during the ward round with professors/ physicians and hospital administration would be mandatory.

The digital pharmacy services including computerization of inventory of hospital medicine and surgical disposable stores would be done.

Efforts would be made to have uniform software, inventory software by involving the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB).

The Pharmacy Department in hospitals will act as an independent Department of Pharmacy like other departments working under the direct control of principal/ medical director, medical superintendent. The chief pharmacist will act as director/ drug controller of the hospital.

An SMS system will be introduced within the hospital and in case of adverse drug reaction, the patient will inform the principal, medical director, medical superintendent.

Good storage/distribution practices guidelines, given by the World Health Organisation (WHO) will be implemented with proper cold chain storage facilities in each hospital. Proper stores with dedicated medical store building should be established in each hospital with proper racking and shelves and temperature & humidity control facility. All stores should be well ventilated and safe from direct sunlight.

DRAP warned that no negligence would be tolerated in implementation of the directions in any hospital or healthcare facility.