UrduPoint.com

Pharmacy Inaugurated At KDC

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 06:38 PM

Pharmacy inaugurated at KDC

Chairman Board of Governor Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Prof. Dr. Nadeem Khawar Monday inaugurated a new pharmacy at Khyber College of Dentistry (KCD).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Chairman board of Governor Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Prof. Dr. Nadeem Khawar Monday inaugurated a new pharmacy at Khyber College of Dentistry (KCD).

Dean KCD Prof. Dr. Nasir Shah, said that institutional based practice has also started under one roof equipped with modern machinery for the convenience of the people.

He said that now Khyber College of Dentistry would be opened for patients till 7 pm in which all kinds of dental treatment facilities would be available.

Chairman BOG KTH, KMC and KCD Prof. Nadeem Khawar congratulated the Dean and other staff of KCD.

Related Topics

Governor Nasir All

Recent Stories

Dubai Healthcare City sets up fitness &amp; wellne ..

Dubai Healthcare City sets up fitness &amp; wellness hub for Dubai Fitness Chall ..

18 minutes ago
 The Folk Heritage committee of the arts Council ho ..

The Folk Heritage committee of the arts Council holds the launching ceremony of ..

27 minutes ago
 Court seeks NAB comments on plea against Park Lane ..

Court seeks NAB comments on plea against Park Lane reference

2 minutes ago
 COP26 climate summit must act to 'save humanity': ..

COP26 climate summit must act to 'save humanity': UN chief

2 minutes ago
 UK leader warns of 'uncontainable' anger if COP26 ..

UK leader warns of 'uncontainable' anger if COP26 fails on climate

2 minutes ago
 Aqdar World Summit issues ‘Positive Global Citiz ..

Aqdar World Summit issues ‘Positive Global Citizenship Declaration’

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.