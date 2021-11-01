Pharmacy inaugurated at KDC

Chairman Board of Governor Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Prof. Dr. Nadeem Khawar Monday inaugurated a new pharmacy at Khyber College of Dentistry (KCD).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Chairman board of Governor Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Prof. Dr. Nadeem Khawar Monday inaugurated a new pharmacy at Khyber College of Dentistry (KCD).

Dean KCD Prof. Dr. Nasir Shah, said that institutional based practice has also started under one roof equipped with modern machinery for the convenience of the people.

He said that now Khyber College of Dentistry would be opened for patients till 7 pm in which all kinds of dental treatment facilities would be available.

Chairman BOG KTH, KMC and KCD Prof. Nadeem Khawar congratulated the Dean and other staff of KCD.