Pharmacy Looted
Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Six armed robbers looted a pharmacy near the Sabzazar police station and closed-circuit footage of the incident has been surfaced.
In the closed-circuit footage of the incident, it can be seen that six armed robbers looted the pharmacy at gunpoint. They also robbed pharmacy staff as well as customers. They looted Rs150,000 in cash and mobile phones and fled.
