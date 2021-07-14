UrduPoint.com
Pharmacy Owner Arrested For Selling Expired Medicines

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 10:04 PM

Pharmacy owner arrested for selling expired medicines

Pharmacy owner involved in selling expired medicines was arrested from Garden area on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Pharmacy owner involved in selling expired medicines was arrested from Garden area on Wednesday.

According to SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz, pharmacy owner Fareeduddin s/o Sheruddin was arrested on complaint of a citizen who had filed a complaint that said accused was selling expired medicines.

Accused was arrested from a pharmacy located within Central Hospital, Garden. The pharmacy was also sealed.

Case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

