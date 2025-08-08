Pharmacy Sealed, Drugs Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Wasim took stern action against a private pharmacy, City Pharmacy, located in front of DHQ Hospital Sargodha, upon receiving complaint of the drug inspector, here on Friday.
The DC, along with teams of pharmacists, raided at recovered stock of drugs of DHQ Hospital Sargodha.
The City Pharmacy owners were selling medicines of government hospital whereas some officials from the government hospital were involved in the heinous crime.
The DC himself sealed the pharmacy, recovered the drugs and started legal actions against the mafia concern.
