Open Menu

Pharmacy Sealed, Drugs Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Pharmacy sealed, drugs recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Wasim took stern action against a private pharmacy, City Pharmacy, located in front of DHQ Hospital Sargodha, upon receiving complaint of the drug inspector, here on Friday.

The DC, along with teams of pharmacists, raided at recovered stock of drugs of DHQ Hospital Sargodha.

The City Pharmacy owners were selling medicines of government hospital whereas some officials from the government hospital were involved in the heinous crime.

The DC himself sealed the pharmacy, recovered the drugs and started legal actions against the mafia concern.

Recent Stories

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progre ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progress on ‘Lifeline Water Supply ..

4 minutes ago
 HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy di ..

HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment

7 minutes ago
 'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as d ..

'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..

2 hours ago
 Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number ..

Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..

2 hours ago
 Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Des ..

Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..

2 hours ago
 Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in adverti ..

Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising

2 hours ago
World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

3 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesi ..

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia

3 hours ago
 Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Ind ..

Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Relief for electricity consumers as protected unit ..

Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..

3 hours ago
 Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahor ..

Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan