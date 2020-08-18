Pharmacy sealed for selling non registered vaccine

Health squad on Tuesday sealed a pharmacy at Nishtar road for selling non registered vaccine

An official source of health department informed that health squad on the directions of Deputy Commisioner, Aamir Khattak raided Inam Pharmacy and recovered a huge quantity of unreigeterd Prevenar-13 vaccine.

He stated that pharmacy was sealed and application has been submitted with police station concerned for registration an FIR against the owner, Muhammad Majid.

The case has also been forwarded to District Quality Control board, he concluded.