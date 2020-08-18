UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pharmacy Sealed For Selling Non Registered Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 07:37 PM

Pharmacy sealed for selling non registered vaccine

Health squad on Tuesday sealed a pharmacy at Nishtar road for selling non registered vaccine

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Health squad on Tuesday sealed a pharmacy at Nishtar road for selling non registered vaccine.

An official source of health department informed that health squad on the directions of Deputy Commisioner, Aamir Khattak raided Inam Pharmacy and recovered a huge quantity of unreigeterd Prevenar-13 vaccine.

He stated that pharmacy was sealed and application has been submitted with police station concerned for registration an FIR against the owner, Muhammad Majid.

The case has also been forwarded to District Quality Control board, he concluded.

Related Topics

Police Station Road FIR

Recent Stories

Al Zeyoudi visits Dubai Exports to discuss coopera ..

11 minutes ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first board me ..

26 minutes ago

Ittehad Bain ul Muslimeen Committee Punjab visits ..

4 minutes ago

Special Tribunal for Lebanon Rules Salim Ayyash Gu ..

4 minutes ago

Police march through city to showcase readiness

4 minutes ago

ICT admin launches book exhibition in connection w ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.